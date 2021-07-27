Lance Bass chastises Justin Timberlake on TikTok for not responding to his text messages.

Justin Timberlake had a legitimate reason for not responding to Lance Bass’ SMS right away.

After Bass, 42, released a TikTok video ostensibly criticizing Timberlake for not responding to his messages on a regular basis, the former NSync bandmates entertained their fans to a hilarious debate on social media on Sunday.

Bass dances in the video, which he posted to Instagram with the message, “When JT finally responds to my text.”

After some fans expressed concern about apparent friction between the two bandmates, Timberlake quickly responded to clear the air and demonstrate that there is no animosity between them.

With numerous laughing emojis, the “Cry Me a River” singer added, “Once those babies show up… your unavailability will all make sense, bro.”

Bass replied, “Touché!” to the comment on his Instagram Story.

The exchange was amusing to fans and followers of the two singers, and Timberlake’s response was realistic. In the comments portion of Bass’ video, Jared Gutstadt and Prep Curry both placed tears of joy emojis on their faces.

“He is correct…

Just wait until those babies arrive. One fan remarked, “I had twins and it was lovely, but you’ll be busy!”

“When he finally decides to do a reunion, we’re all going to be like this,” another wrote.

“JT’s latest album was not good,” another fan said. Rather than distance himself from the NSYNC era, he should embrace it!”

Timberlake and Jessica Biel have two children, Silas, who is six years old, and Phineas, who is one year old. Last year, they welcomed their first child.

In the meantime, Bass married Michael Turchin in 2014, and the couple is expecting their first and second kid later this year. In October, their surrogate will give birth to twins.

Last year, Bass mentioned the potential of rejoining with Timberlake and the other members of NSync for a new collaboration. He remarked at the time that a reunion would be ideal to commemorate their 2000 album, “No Strings Attached.”

In March 2020, Bass informed Variety, “We’ve been talking about it.” “We haven’t made any plans. Who knows if there will even be plans… I believe that if we did anything, it would be for the sake of entertainment – the world needs something enjoyable to listen to, and I believe that we might contribute to that. That is exactly what we require right now. It may be something basic to try out, and if it works, great; if it doesn’t, great.”

