Lance Bass, a former member of NSYNC, and his husband Michael Turchin Greetings, Twins.

Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin just welcomed Violet and Alexander, their twins, via surrogate. The former NSYNC member announced the happy news on Instagram on Thursday, stating the twins were born one minute apart.

“The baby dragons have arrived!!” Bass wrote to his Twitter followers alongside photographs of Violet and Alexander’s birth certificates, which contained stamps of their footprints.

“I don’t know how to communicate how much I adore you right now.” Thank you so much for your well wishes. It meant a great deal to me. What’s the best way to change a diaper now? “Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

Violet was born at 17.5 inches long and weighed 4 lbs., 11 oz., while her twin brother was born at 18.5 inches long and weighed 4 lbs., 14 oz., according to photos of the twins’ birth certificates. Violet was born a minute after Alexander at 1.24 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the photos.

Bass previously told People exclusively about his and Turchin’s failed surrogacy attempts and IVF treatments over the years. He said at the time that they had always wanted to have children.

“We’d always planned on having at least two children,” he remarked. “Just to feel the sensations of raising both or whatever they wind up becoming, it would be lovely to have a boy and a girl.” I think it’s incredible that science has progressed to the point where we can create the healthiest humans ever. And I hope that in our lifetimes, the entire globe will be able to do so,” he continued.

During the same interview, Bass disclosed that they were due in early November, but that he wanted them to arrive before Halloween so that they might be Halloween babies. “They have no choice but to enjoy Halloween because I’m crazy with it, and they’ll be obsessed with it as well,” he remarked.

Turchin also told the magazine at the time that he’s most looking forward to seeing their children form close bonds, just like he and his sister did. “Having that connection with a sibling when you’re that close is quite rare.” It’s simply a really great bond, and I’m looking forward to seeing how it develops with our children,” he said.