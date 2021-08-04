Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriends, want her back, according to reports.

According to a rumor, Khloe Kardashian has no plans to reconcile with any of her ex-boyfriends anytime soon.

Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson, Kardashian’s ex-husband and ex-boyfriend, recently engaged into an online feud after posting suggestive comments on one of her Instagram images. However, an unnamed source informed Entertainment Tonight that the “Revenge Body” actress is unlikely to renew her affair with Odom after their 2016 divorce.

“Khloe will always be a priority for Lamar. She and her family had been wonderful to him. He has no chance, and Lamar is well aware of this,” the person added.

Kardashian, who ended her relationship with Thompson in June amid new cheating claims, is also moving on, according to the person.

“Tristan wants her back and has been doing everything he can to keep in touch with her and be sweet on the phone, among other things. Khloe isn’t having it at this point, according to the source. “She’s had enough of the wonderful flowers and presents delivered to her in an attempt to win her over or win her back. She just doesn’t feel like it right now.”

“I’m not looking to date other individuals right now,” the founder of Good American said.

“She simply wants to focus on herself, True, and work after coming out of a tumultuous relationship,” the source continued.

Kardashian has been “keeping optimistic” since her breakup with the NBA star, according to the source. Apart from herself and her baby, she now prioritizes spending more time with family and friends, as well as “doing activities that make her happy and keep her psychologically and physically healthy,” according to the source.

Thompson and Kardashian have been co-parenting their 3-year-old daughter since she was born. “She still loves him and there is some hope that they could get back together down the road,” the source continued, “but Khloe is keeping him at arms length for now.”

While the insider claims that Kardashian is more receptive to Thompson’s return than Odom, some of her followers prefer the latter. Following her split from Thompson, a number of her followers turned to social media to urge the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and Odom to get back together.

“LAMARRRRR, please get your girlfriend backeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee One reader said, “The couple reunion we’ve all been waiting for.”

“Listen, I swear I’m going to pray about this tonight. Lamar had finally gathered his wits. He is unblemished. He’s heading in the correct direction. Brief News from Washington Newsday.