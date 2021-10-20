Lala Kent, star of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Issues A Statement Following Randall Emmett’s Split.

Following her breakup with fiancé Randall Emmett, Lala Kent is moving on.

When she removed Emmett from her Instagram profile over the weekend, the “Vanderpump Rules” star, 31, prompted rumors that she and the Hollywood producer, 50, had called it quits.

Then, on Monday, news broke that Kent and Emmett had called off their three-year engagement due to accusations that he had cheated on her.

While the pair has yet to openly address their divorce, Kent raised some eyebrows with an Instagram message to followers ahead of a book signing for her book “Give Them Lala” in Los Angeles.

“It may not be a New York Times Bestseller,” she wrote in the post, “but because I look like this on the cover, I’m less furious about it.” “I adore you all and am grateful for your unwavering support. Truly. This novel feels like it was written in another lifetime. But I’m grateful for the opportunities to reflect on past events and recognize how far I’ve come.” “I’m grateful for the opportunities to reflect on past events and recognize how far I’ve progressed. Thanks to you all, I am unbreakable “She added this before inviting fans to her book signing at The Grove on Wednesday.

Kent also appeared to corroborate the split rumors when she was photographed without her engagement ring in Beverly Glen, California, according to E! News. The reality star was photographed conversing on the phone while wearing a Tupac sweatshirt, ripped denim pants, and a black baseball cap, according to photos obtained by the site.

After Kent either archived or deleted all of her images with Emmett from her Instagram page on Sunday night, rumors of a breakup began to circulate. According to Page Six, the Bravo star reportedly “liked” a message on the platform about Emmett supposedly cheating on her in Tennessee.

Prior to this, images and videos of Emmett spending time with two ladies during his trip to Nashville surfaced.

Kent and Emmett’s 7-month-old daughter, Ocean, checked into the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday night.

“Randall is always living a double life,” an insider told the magazine. “He has a normal life as a husband or boyfriend, then a normal life as a serial partier, and then a normal life as a bender.” By next year, fans hoped they would have made it to the altar. Because of the epidemic, Kent and Emmett had to postpone their wedding.

When she spoke to last week, she shared an update on their wedding plans. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.