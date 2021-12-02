Lala Kent, star of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ is ‘Peaceful’ about Randall Emmett’s split and single mom status.

Following her breakup with Randall Emmett, reality star Lala Kent has accepted her new life as a single mom, but she recently said she is concerned about the future.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star spoke up about her feelings ahead of her first Thanksgiving as a single mom on Wednesday’s episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast.

“I’m going into my first holiday season as a single mom in many years,” Kent said. “It makes me feel like I should be more concerned about it.” I’m genuinely in a really good mood.

Kent did admit, though, that her views may alter as the holiday approaches and she has more time to reflect on her current predicament.

Ocean, the former couple’s 8-month-old daughter, is the couple’s only child. With ex-wife Ambyr Childers, Emmett has two kids, London, 11, and Rylee, 7.

Kent and Emmett’s breakup was revealed in October after the producer was sighted in a Nashville hotel with two women.

Kent remarked in the show that she was “strong on accountability” and taking responsibility for one’s faults. “I’m a big believer that the universe has always held me accountable, and it’s forced me sit here and face things and be genuine and honest when I behave in a certain manner — this, that, or the other way.” “I know I make mistakes,” she concluded, “but I am really proud of my progress.” And I know I’m a nice human being when I look in the mirror, and that’s good enough for me.” Kent went on to say that when she viewed the images of Emmett with the ladies, she realized it was time to end their relationship.

“The second I have a pit in my stomach,’ I stated in therapy,’ it’ll be a different conversation,'” she explained.

The reality personality said that she went against her instincts and ended the relationship. She claimed that she had her “head in the sand” during the relationship and had missed a lot of warning signs.

According to People, Kent is “focused all of her energy” on her daughter and work since the breakup.