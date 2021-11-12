Lala Kent of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ was ‘very blindsided’ by Randall Emmett’s split, according to reports.

Until they parted ways, Lala Kent had no idea her relationship with Randall Emmett was on the rocks.

In October, Kent, 31, and the Hollywood producer, 50, called it quits. The “Vanderpump Rules” star is moving on, but an unnamed insider told People that the end of her relationship with Randall, whom she had been engaged to for nearly three years, “totally stunned” her.

“Lala was utterly caught off guard by everything and had been living in the dark for a long time,” the source claimed. “However, she is now doing her best to keep her chin up and focus on caring for her kid and supporting her family.” Kent gave an interview a week before their breakup in which she discussed her relationship with Emmett and expressed her enthusiasm about him joining her on Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules.” She also stated that if the world saw more of Emmett, she believes the public would accept them together.

“I’m quite aware that my relationship makes no sense on paper. “I’m fully aware of that,” she stated. “I believe that as time passes, you’ll see him more and think to yourself, ‘OK, this makes sense.’ At the very least, that’s my wish for the audience.” She also stated that having him on the show would be “amazing.” She revealed that they never considered airing their relationship on television because “there was so much prejudice surrounding it in the start.” She added the cast members were all supportive, and she was already looking forward to allowing viewers to get a closer look at their lives because having Emmett on the show would offer the audience a better understanding of their relationship.

However, following the interview, she deleted his images from her Instagram account, causing speculations of a breakup. They announced their breakup shortly after that. It’s unknown whether Emmett will return to the reality show.

Kent and Emmett announced their engagement in September 2018 and planned to marry in April 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they postponed their wedding. Ocean, the couple’s daughter, was born in March.

Kent released a message on Instagram following their breakup, promoting a book signing event for her book “Give Them Lala.”

"I adore you all and am grateful for all of your help. Truly. This novel feels like it was written in another lifetime. But I'm grateful for the opportunity to reflect on specific situations and observe how they played out.