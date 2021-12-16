Lala Kent claims her ex-husband Randall Emmett’s $150K engagement ring was a ‘fake.’

Lala Kent claims that her diamond engagement ring from ex-husband Randall Emmett was a fake that was initially brown in hue.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star, 31, opened out about her failed engagement two months after she and the film producer called it quits on her “Give Them Lala” podcast on Wednesday.

Kent became tearful as she revealed that she learns new details about Emmett’s alleged secrets every day, which she describes as “a strike in the gut.” According to Page Six, she stated that one of her recent discoveries was that the 6-carat round-cut diamond ring her ex gave her when he proposed in 2018 was “fake.”

Emmett was reportedly seen discussing with her mother about “how certain rappers take s–tty jewels and make them gorgeous,” according to Kent. This piqued her interest, so after they broke up, she took her ring to a “highly rated” jeweler.

The GIA certification, according to the reality star, stated that the stone had been “treated by one or more techniques to modify its color.”

According to Kent, the diamond “was most likely brown” before the treatment, according to the new jeweler. The expert also stated that it should cost “in the teens” rather than the $150,000 that original designer Richie Rich had stated on Page Six Style.

Rich was “a little stressed out” when she confronted him with the new information, according to the “Vanderpump Rules” star, who offered to rework the stone into a necklace.

Kent stated Rich revealed after she pressed him for the truth “[Randall] was well aware of what he was purchasing. He was well aware of the diamond he was about to receive.” “I adore any ring that is presented to me and holds sentimental meaning. I couldn’t care less whether it was $100 or $100 million – I couldn’t care less “Kent remarked. “It’s no surprise that he, whose name we will not divulge, flew in four times; he needed to make sure the s–t brown diamond was clean!” The reality star says she has no intention of keeping the ring or having the stone turned into another piece of jewelry “This is not something I want in my house. It’s a negative omen.” Kent went on to say that in her five years with Emmett, with whom she shares 9-month-old daughter Ocean, she has never experienced anything “truthful and honest.”

Melissa Gorga’s new PodcastOne show, “Melissa Gorga On Display,” featured the author of “Give Them Lala” discussing their separation.

