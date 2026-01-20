Laika’s “Wildwood” Set for U.S. Release in October, International Sales Handled by FilmNation

Laika’s highly anticipated animated fantasy film Wildwood is gearing up for a U.S. theatrical release on October 23, 2026. The studio has joined forces with Fathom Entertainment to manage the distribution across the United States, while FilmNation Entertainment will oversee international sales, ensuring global reach for the stop-motion epic.

The film’s release strategy takes a customized approach, tailored to the unique needs of the project. This collaboration builds on the success of Laika’s past releases, such as Coraline and ParaNorman, both of which saw successful runs under Fathom’s management. Wildwood marks Laika’s most expansive world-building project to date, according to Travis Knight, the director and president of Laika. Knight previously helmed Kubo and the Two Strings and Bumblebee.

Star-Studded Cast and Storyline

Wildwood follows a young girl on a desperate mission to save her baby brother, embarking on a perilous journey into a forbidden forest filled with enchanted creatures and unforeseen challenges. The voice cast includes a lineup of stars: Carey Mulligan, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Awkwafina, Jake Johnson, and Amandla Stenberg, among others.

David Burke, Laika’s chief marketing and operations officer, emphasized the unique approach taken with this project, noting that Fathom’s team will offer valuable national perspectives and operational strength for the U.S. release, while FilmNation’s expertise will help expand the film’s reach to global markets.

Speaking about the film’s significance, Knight described Wildwood as a celebration of artistry and craftsmanship, focusing on the power of handmade films over algorithms. “It’s a story about the pull of the unknown and the courage it takes to step into it,” he said. “Our movie is a testament to the belief that films created with immense care and artistry can still feel fresh, daring, and alive.”