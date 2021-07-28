Lady Kitty Spencer, Princess Diana’s niece, marries millionaire Michael Lewis in Italy [Watch]

Lady Kitty Spencer, Princess Diana’s niece, has married!

People claimed that the 30-year-old niece of the late Princess of Wales married 62-year-old millionaire fashion businessman Michael Lewis in a spectacular wedding over the weekend at Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati, Italy, in front of their family and friends.

The pair married after more than a year of dating and more than a year of engagement.

According to the Daily Mail, Spencer’s brothers Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, and Samuel Aitken led her down the aisle.

Her twin sisters Eliza and Amelia, as well as Viscountess Emma Weymouth and her husband, the Marquess of Bath, Ceawlin Thynn, were there. Pixie Lott, Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina, and Mark Vandelli of “Made in Chelsea” were among those that attended their wedding.

It’s unclear whether any members of the British royal family were present at the event. Prince William and Prince Harry, her royal relatives, were not present. She was, nevertheless, present at both of her brothers’ royal weddings.

Spencer wore an elaborate Dolce and Gabanna gown down the aisle on their wedding day. Dramatic puffed sleeves, a high neck collar, a corset-like bodice, and a billowing bottom half graced the lace-encrusted bridal gown. A floor-length veil, natural makeup, and an elegant updo complemented her outfit.

The luxury fashion business released a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the gown’s creation on Instagram.

The couple had a low-key relationship. Spencer stated why she doesn’t want to talk about her dating life with the public in a May interview with Town and County.

She told the site, “I feel less vulnerable when I don’t reveal stuff like my love life.”

“Really, what does that have to do with anyone else?” I think. It shouldn’t affect anyone’s day in any way. I don’t get why someone should read over their cornflakes about somebody I love or don’t love, or have a crush on or don’t have a crush on, or go on a date with. It can stay sacred as long as I keep it sacred. I don’t think you’ll be able to get it back if I don’t.”

This is the South African fashion mogul’s second marriage.