Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Dialogue Coach Says Her Accent Isn’t ‘Exactly’ Italian.

Lady Gaga recently revealed details about “perfecting” her Italian accent for the highly anticipated film “House of Gucci,” but her on-set dialect coach disagrees.

“I feel horrible saying this, but her accent in the movie isn’t actually an Italian accent; it sounds more Russian,” Italian actor and dialogue coach Francesca De Martini told The Daily Beast on Sunday, according to the New York Post.

Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, an Italian aristocrat convicted of plotting the killing of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci.”