Lady Gaga’s Film Debut Was Disappointing 5 Years Before “A Star Is Born”

Lady Gaga is without a doubt one of the most important cultural figures of our day. Following the release of her debut album The Fame in 2008, the singer became a pop superstar, an activist, and, most recently, an actress. Lady Gaga eventually earned big-screen success with 2018’s A Star Is Born, despite the fact that the route wasn’t always simple for her. Of course, that blockbuster wasn’t her first film. This is where Lady Gaga first appeared on the big screen.

Lady Gaga has been nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in the film ‘A Star Is Born.’

Lady Gaga was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as an aspiring singer in A Star Is Born. In the end, she lost The Favourite to Olivia Colman. However, just being nominated was a significant step forward for the performer. Her performance received a lot of positive feedback, indicating that she has a promising future as an actress. Besides, Lady Gaga won the Oscar for Best Original Song for her song “Shallow.”

For years, a fourth remake of 1937’s A Star Is Born had been planned. Beyoncé was supposed to take the lead for a bit. She had a similar run-in with Hollywood’s awards season for her role in Dreamgirls in 2006. Still, in the end, it’s clear Lady Gaga and co-star/director Bradley Cooper made A Star Is Born their own. Against a $36 million budget, the movie earned $436 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

But she appeared in a handful of movies before, including a disappointing debut

Although A Star Is Born was Lady Gaga's splashy arrival as a leading lady, it wasn't her first movie. In the lead-up to A Star Is Born, the singer did pop up in a few cameo appearances and documentaries. The most notable example is the 2017 feature-length documentary Gaga: Five…