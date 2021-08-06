Lady Gaga Wears 8-Inch Platform Boots With Her Workout Look

Lady Gaga was spotted in New York City on Wednesday sporting an 8-inch platform with her exercise outfit, staying loyal to her legendary appearances.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the 35-year-old “Poker Face” singer was seen leaving Radio City Music Hall, where she was playing her farewell gigs with Tony Bennett.

Lady Gaga wore a powder blue Marc Jacobs bandeau tank top and spandex shorts that matched. However, it was her sky-high heels that drew the attention of passers-by as she strolled down the street in them.

The singer wore a pair of white lace-up Pleaser boots with an 8-inch platform for her performance of “Born This Way.”

According to ET, the Oscar winner has already worn the brand’s sky-high boots on several occasions.

The singer was spotted roaming the streets of New York in style in July, wearing amazing pumps. The singer’s height was increased by a pair of 9-inch lace-up boots from the same brand.

Lady Gaga is known for wearing high heels. She wore her multi-colored attire with high black boots by Pleasers and her iconic pink custom-made face mask to the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony.

According to Nylon, the singer wore a pair of black platform heels from Pleasers to the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, which she paired with a Moonman-inspired sculptural silver dress from Area’s Fall collection and a clear helmet by designer and wardrobe fabricator Conrad Muscarella.

Lady Gaga and Bennett are promoting their second album, “Love For Sale,” which is the follow-up to their 2014 hit single “Cheek to Cheek.”

Following the success of their 2014 jazz album, which debuted at number one on Billboard’s Top 200 pop and rock charts, the Grammy winners formed a relationship, according to AARP.

Bennett’s 95th birthday is on Aug. 3, so the duo’s recent collaboration at Radio City Music Hall is timely.

When Lady Gaga announced the event on Twitter in July, she was ecstatic.

“Just one more time. On the 3rd and 5th of August, @itstonybennett and I will be performing at Radio City Music Hall. She wrote, “I am honored and thrilled to be celebrating Tony’s 95th birthday alongside him at these special shows.”

The album “Love for Sale” will be published on October 1st.