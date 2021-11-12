Lady Gaga Thinks Her Accent Is ‘Sensationalized’ in ‘House Of Gucci’.

Lady Gaga, who portrays Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani in the highly anticipated film “House of Gucci,” believes that her accent is being over-emphasized.

“To be honest, I think it’s been sensationalized that I worked on my accent for so long and that I was in character for so long,” she told the New York Times on Thursday.

The 35-year-old singer-turned-actress noted that staying in character for a long time was simpler for her than going in and out of character frequently.

She told the publication, “I think it would have done more of a number on me if I hadn’t practiced it so much.” “It would have been more difficult for me to go in and out of character on set than it would have been for me to stay in it.” Gaga previously told the Associated Press that perfecting her accent takes months. She mentioned this at the premiere of “House of Gucci” at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on Tuesday.

She confessed she doesn’t know if Reggiani’s role will completely “leave” her.

The highlights of the event were released on the official “House of Gucci” Twitter account on Wednesday.

This wasn’t the first time Gaga mentioned her movie’s accent. She started working on the role three years ago, she told British Vogue Magazine earlier this month.

“I’ll be completely honest and transparent: I spent a year and a half as [Reggiani]. For nine months, I spoke with an accent. I never broke when I wasn’t on camera. I stayed with her for a while “She told the news organization.

Gaga used photography to connect with the character, despite the fact that she had “no evidence that Patrizia was a photographer.”

The film “House of Gucci” is based on the true incident of Reggiani, who was found guilty of ordering the assassination of her ex-husband. Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Camille Cottin, Jeremy Irons, Reeve Carney, and Mehdi Nebbou also star.

Ridley Scott directed the film, which will be released in theaters on November 24.