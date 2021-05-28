Lady Gaga Singing Phoebe Buffay’s “Smelly Cat” Song Made A Reference To “A Star Is Born”

Lady Gaga sang alongside Lisa Kudrow for her famous song “Smelly Cat” on HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion. During her performance of “Smelly Cat,” Gaga made a reference to her 2018 film A Star Is Born. Here’s something that some people might have overlooked.

Kudrow and Gaga appeared in a sketch that alluded to a scene from the sitcom in which Phoebe Buffay’s friend Leslie (Elizabeth Daily) sold the song as a jingle. Gaga sang with her powerful vocals, but Kudrow acted uninterested for the whole of the performance. However, a brief moment of Gaga’s may have gone unnoticed by some admirers.

Lady Gaga made a reference to her adaptation of the film ‘A Star Is Born.’

There is a lyric in the song “Smelly Cat” that refers to noses. “They won’t take you to the vet,” the chorus continues. Obviously, you aren’t their favorite pet. You aren’t perfect, and you aren’t a friend to people who have noses.”

Gaga drew a line on her nose when she sung the word “noses,” as her character Ally did in the 2018 film A Star Is Born. Before she became a famous pop artist, she was pointing out her “flaws” to Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper).

The connection to the film was brief and only those paying close attention would have noticed it. Nonetheless, it was a lovely Easter egg to her well-known role.

These were the other celebrities who made appearances during the ‘Friends’ reunion.

These were the other celebrities who made appearances during the 'Friends' reunion.

Friends: The Reunion included a number of guest stars.