Lady Gaga Reveals It Took Her 9 Months To Master The Italian Accent In ‘House Of Gucci’.

Lady Gaga, who plays Patrizia Reggiani in the highly anticipated film “House of Gucci,” admitted that mastering the Italian accent took her nine months.

Method acting, according to the 35-year-old actress, helped her get into the skin of Reggiani’s role.

On Tuesday, Gaga told British Vogue Magazine, “It’s been three years since I started working on it.” “And I’ll be really honest and open about it: I spent a year and a half as [Reggiani]. For nine months, I spoke with an accent. I never broke when I wasn’t on camera. I decided to stay with her.” Gaga also stated that because she is a “blonde,” it was “almost impossible” for her to talk with an Italian accent. The singer, on the other hand, took matters into her own hands and colored her hair.

She went on to say that she began taking photographs as a way to connect with her character.

She told the site, “I started taking images as well.” “I have no evidence that Patrizia was a photographer, but I thought I’d become a photographer as an exercise in discovering her interests in life, so I took my point-and-shoot camera everywhere I went.” Gaga’s character was in love with beautiful things, which is based on a true story. As a result, the vocalist had a habit of deleting anything that wasn’t attractive.

The actress, who plays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma in the next film, recalls an event that occurred on set with fellow actress Salma Hayak.

“We were in the middle of a take and Salma was like, ‘Oh, this f—king method actor is over here,'” she explained before adding, “and she was making fun of me while I was sitting there doing it.”

Even when Hayak teased her, Gaga said she never broke character at the time, but they afterwards laughed together.

“When the scenario ended, I looked at her and shouted, ‘You’re silly!’ and then I started laughing and kissed her,” she continued. “It was a fantastic set, but I take my work extremely seriously.” The film “House of Gucci” is based on the true incident of Italian socialite Reggiani, who was found guilty of ordering the killing of her ex-husband. Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Camille Cottin, Jeremy Irons, Reeve Carney, and Mehdi Nebbou also star.

Ridley Scott directed the film, which will be released in theaters on November 24.