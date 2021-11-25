Lady Gaga Opens Up About Tony Bennett’s Alzheimer’s Disease Battle, Saying She’s “Heartbroken.”

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga have been close friends for a long time, which is why Gaga was devastated when she learned of Bennett’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

On Tuesday, the vocalists were nominated for six Grammy Awards for their Cole Porter tribute album “Love for Sale,” which received six nominations. According to CNN, Lady Gaga, 35, spoke on BBC Radio 2’s “The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show” and discussed Bennett, 95, and his Alzheimer’s diagnosis, which he first revealed in February 2016.

“Tony is one of my absolute favorite persons in the entire earth, and I adore him. I adore his family, and I adore his wife, Susan, with all of my heart. I can’t tell you how much I learnt from him or what it’s like to sing for so many years with a legend “Gaga remarked. “I’ve been singing with Tony for almost ten years, and it’s awful to see how he’s dealing with Alzheimer’s.” The “Born This Way” singer went on to talk on the power of music and how it can help people come to life.

“If you play some music from their childhood with that person you love, I promise you that they will come to life in a way that you never expected,” the singer said. “Not everyone you know, every case is different and everyone’s different, but they’re still there and my heart goes out to you, and this album was made while he had Alzheimer’s and we sang it while he had Alzheimer’s and he was still able to do it, I am just floored by him.”

Gaga also made an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s show “”Music is magic,” he stated on Tuesday’s episode of “The Last Show.” Music is a wonder “according to Billboard, for everyone afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease.

In a separate interview with Anderson Cooper, Gaga discussed how she joined Bennett — her friend, collaborator, and inspiration — onstage for two shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York on his 95th birthday in August, which may have been his last public performance, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bennett never called her by her name during the rehearsals, which caused her to believe that he didn’t recognize her.

"He called me'sweetheart' for the first couple of weeks after COVID," she explained, "but I wasn't sure he remembered who I was."