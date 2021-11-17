Lady Gaga Is ‘Overjoyed’ For Britney Spears After Her 13-Year Conservatorship Is Lifted.

Lady Gaga is overjoyed for Britney Spears after the 13-year conservatorship over her life was legally ended.

When she graced the opening of her new film “House of Gucci” in New York City, Gaga, 35, weighed in on Spears, whom she has always admired, and the 39-year-old pop superstar’s conservatorship. The “Bad Romance” singer told Entertainment Tonight that she is pleased that Spears would now be able to select her own path in life.

When asked if she had spoken to Spears since her conservatorship was terminated on Friday, Gaga told ET, “I don’t want to speak about my private connections with individuals, but what I will say is this: Mental health is essential and should not be used against anyone.”

“I care for her and wish her all the best,” the “A Star Is Born” actress concluded. And I’m overjoyed that she now has the future she desires.” Gaga wasn’t the first to make a remark about Spears’ conservatorship. She turned to social media shortly after the termination was revealed on Friday to express her delight and support for the “Toxic” singer.

“I’ve admired @britneyspears throughout her career. I looked up to her and appreciated her strength—she had and continues to have the ability to empower so many others. Today, I couldn’t be happier for you. What happened to you was never your fault. Today is a gift from God. “You’re a superstar and a superhuman,” Gaga wrote on Twitter.

A source told Us Weekly in 2014 that Spears and Gaga were set to record a duet. Backstage at Spears’ Las Vegas event, which Gaga attended as a VIP, they reportedly explored the prospect of collaborating.

“Gaga walked to the pit and tossed Britney roses during the song ‘Till the World Ends,'” an eyewitness told the site. “Britain kissed her!” A day after the show, Gaga posted a photo of herself in Spears’ dressing area on social media. She captioned the photo, “Me and Brit Brit.” “She looked stunning, the show was a blast, and her father prepared THE BEST BBQ we’ve ever had.” “It was a #MonsterParty!” exclaims the narrator. During an online interaction with fans in 2013, Spears indicated interest in working with Gaga for the first time. “I’d perform a duet with Lady Gaga,” said the mother of two. “That sounds like a lot of fun.” I think she’s unique, intriguing, and complex, and I appreciate her as a person. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.