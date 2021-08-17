Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” is a “wrong idea,” according to Barbra Streisand.

Barbra Streisand is retracting her previous praise for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” adaptation from 2018.

Streisand, 79, who featured alongside Kris Kristofferson in the third version of “A Star Is Born” in 1976, spoke about her thoughts on the various versions of the famous Hollywood tale on Sunday’s broadcast of the Australian chat show “The Sunday Project.”

“When I initially heard it was going to be done again, I thought it was going to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, ‘That’s fascinating.’ Make it truly unique again, with new music and incorporated actors. She said, “I thought that was a fantastic idea.” “So, when I saw how similar it was to the version I created in 1976, I was surprised.”

Streisand added that she “thought it was a bad idea,” but that she “can’t argue with success” after the Bradley Cooper-directed film grossed $436 million worldwide, earned Gaga her first Oscar, garnered a best picture nomination, won a BAFTA, and created a no. 1 song in “Shallow.”

“I don’t care as much about success as I do originality,” the EGOT winner insisted.

In 1937, Janet Gaynor and Fredric March featured in the original “A Star Is Born” film. In 1954, it was remade as a musical featuring Judy Garland and James Mason, followed by a 1976 remake starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson, and a 2018 film starring Cooper and Gaga.

When talking about Gaga and Cooper’s rendition in 2018, Streisand sung a different song, stating she “liked” it.

“I believe it’s fantastic. At the time, the 10-time Grammy winner told Extra, “She’s great.” “I believe it’s fantastic; they’re going to be huge.”

Both Streisand and Kristofferson paid a visit to the set of the film.

“She bestowed a blessing on us. Everyone was ecstatic that she was there. ‘Wow,’ we exclaimed as we glanced at each other. ‘How did we end up here?’ Cooper revealed to Entertainment Weekly that Streisand paid him a visit on set.

Gaga said, “She was so, so kind.”

When Gaga and Cooper were filming at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, Kristofferson paid them a visit. When she spotted the 85-year-old musician, she “simply fell into tears,” according to the “Poker Face” hitmaker.

Kristofferson was also a fan of the movie. In reality, he shared his set with Cooper and played a key role in the movie’s concert scenes, which were shot at Glastonbury.

Cooper said, "That was in front of 80,000 people." "Kris Kristofferson was quite gracious.