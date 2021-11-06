Lacey Turner’s famous sisters, baby tragedy, and co-star buddies on BBC’s EastEnders.

Lacey Turner’s role as Stacey Slater in EastEnders has earned her a legion of fans who want to know more about her life both on and off screen.

The 33-year-old EastEnders star has won over thirty honors, including four National Television Awards and 10 British Soap Awards since her debut in 2004.

She’s also appeared on Bedlam, Switch, and Our Girl, among other shows.

You may recognize a newcomer to EastEnders from Emmerdale and Corrie.

Lacey Turner, on the other hand, is not the only celebrity in her family; she has two famous sisters, Lily and Daisy Turner.

Lily Harvey, Lacey’s younger sister, was cast in her sister’s play just before the actress left in December 2010.

Lily went on to debut as Shenice Quinn in 2011, using her mother’s maiden name as her stage name.

At the time, EastEnders executive producer Bryan Kirkwood said he chose Lily, then nine, for the job based on her audition video and had no idea she was connected to Lacey.

“The fact is, I didn’t realize she was Lacey’s sister until after I stated she was the person I wanted to cast,” he explained.

“Whether by mistake or design, I sat down and watched a film of a really wonderful young girl, and it wasn’t until after we made our decision that I found out it was Lacey’s sister.” As a result, it was just coincidental.” Despite the fact that they both appeared on the show, the sisters never acted together.

The sisters aren’t the only ones in the family who have worked in soaps; their other sister, Daisy Turner, is also an actress.

She joined Hollyoaks in 2011, the same year Lily got her job as Rebecca Massey on EastEnders.

Rebecca’s time on the show was brief, since she was replaced by serial murderer Silas after less than a year on the air.

Lacey has a vibrant on-screen and off-screen love life.

She is married to Martin Fowler, played by James Bye, in Eastenders.

Despite the fact that the fictitious couple’s lives have been filled with drama, the actors are nonetheless extremely close off-screen and enjoy numerous life experiences together.

Actor James, 37, even approached Lacey, 33, and asked her. “The summary has come to an end.”