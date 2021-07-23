Labour holds a critical by-election seat, and a councillor is happy.

In a by-election precipitated by a resignation last month, Labour has retained a key council seat.

Sarah Spoor, a Labour councillor on Wirral, resigned in early June, citing a struggle to juggle council obligations with her family and career.

This left a vacancy in the Liscard ward, which will now be filled by Daisy Kenny, a fellow Labour Party member who was elected yesterday.

Cllr Kenny gained 1,137 votes in the ward, beating out five other candidates, including Conservative Jane Owens.

1,137 Daisy Kenny (Lab) (54 percent ) 582 Jane Owens (Con) (27 percent ) 201 Sue Arrowsmith (Liberal Democrat) (9 percent ) 109 Ed Lamb (Green) (5 percent ) Lynda Williams (Indianapolis) is 68 years old (3 percent ) Gary Bergin is a writer who lives in New York City (For Britain) 26. (1 percent )

It is a significant victory for Labour, as it increases the party’s tally on the council to 30 seats out of 66.

The result follows a difficult night for Labour in May’s local elections, in which the party lost three seats to the Green Party in the borough’s east despite capturing Rock Ferry.

In the Pensby and Thingwall marginal ward, the party also lost to the Conservatives.

After winning the ward with 57 percent of the vote in May, Labour should have been a foregone conclusion. The Conservatives received 26 percent, the Green Party 8 percent, the Liberal Democrats 7 percent, and Reform UK 2 percent.

Despite winning, Labour saw a 3% drop in its vote share, with the Lib Dem vote increasing by 2% and the Conservative vote increasing by 1%.

After not running in the ward in May, the Green Party’s vote share fell from 8% to 5%, with Independent Lynda Williams and For Britain’s Gary Bergin making up the gap.

Despite a slight drop in Labour’s vote percentage, the party can celebrate a victory that helps it maintain its position as Wirral’s major political party.

Cllr Daisy Kenny stated she was “ecstatic” after her victory when asked how she felt. It was only about a month ago that I was chosen. Almost every day, I’ve been out [campaigning].

“This is where I attended to elementary and secondary school, so it’s extremely nice.”

