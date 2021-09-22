La Feria Festival brings Latin American music, song, and dance to Liverpool.

Luma Creations, based in Liverpool, is celebrating its tenth year with the La Feria Festival of Latin American Arts and Culture.

From September 23 to 26, the festival will take place in four locations, ranging from the Baltic Triangle to Liverpool Central Library.

The inaugural event will take place on Thursday, September 23 at 8 p.m. at the District in the Baltic Triangle. This will be a night dedicated to Latin American music’s unique tapestry.

Angelica Lopez and her eight-piece band will perform. Angelica is a Latin American Lucas Music Award winner in the United Kingdom and Europe, and her hometown of Cartagenas has honored her for her contributions to Colombian music.

Luma Quinet’s music and songs will be performed, as well as Katumba’s drumming and Latin DJ Irmita, host of the I Love Salsa Show.

The festival will relocate to the Bombed Out Church on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m., where guests will be entertained by dance and songs performed by a variety of Bolivian, Mexican, and Columbian organizations.

A free event will be held at Central Library on Saturday, September 25 from 12 to 5 p.m., with performances, seminars, stalls, and displays. Visitors will be able to construct lanterns, headdresses, and much more, with Jose Navarro, Peru’s amazing master puppeteer and mime artist, also appearing.

On the final day, Sunday, September 26th, La Feria returns to Liverpool city centre with an amazing program of street pop-up performances with artists from Peru, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and other countries.

Luma Creations was founded by Francisco Carrasco, an event organizer and creative director, and Freddy Perez in 2011 to promote and celebrate Latin American arts, artists, and communities.

He explained that the goal was to “produce new work and bring Latin American and varied artists and communities together.”

“We are looking forward to coming back to Liverpool and cooperating with Luma Creations as well as displaying our Mexican culture and dances,” said Magaly Flores, director of Colibri Dance Company.

"I am particularly looking forward to performing in Liverpool for the La Feria Festival," Angelica Lopez said. "I'm hoping to see a lot of."