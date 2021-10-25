Kym Marsh pays moving homage to her late son during his wedding.

Kym Marsh has spoken up about the tribute she wore to her late son on her wedding day.

On October 16, the former Coronation Street star married her new spouse Scott Ratcliff in a lavish wedding at Sandhurst’s Royal Memorial Chapel.

The 45-year-old actress revealed to OK! that she wore a cherub necklace to honor Archie, who passed away in 2009.

“[My children] David, Emilie, and Polly got it for me as a Mother’s Day present to represent Archie,” she explained.

“I never take it off, and I’ve always wanted to wear it because it’s so symbolic of Archie.”

Archie was Kym’s kid with ex-husband Jamie Lomas, and he died just 18 weeks after his birth.

The Morning Live anchor didn’t just honor Archie’s memory with the cherub jewelry.

“The other thing we did was have yellow roses strewn everywhere,” she added.

“We decided to put yellow roses around the location to symbolize Archie, so we decided to put them around the place.”

Kym hailed her wedding to Scott, 33, as the “greatest day ever,” with all of her family members playing key roles in the ceremony.

Kym’s children David, 26, Emilie, 23, and Polly, 10, as well as Scott’s daughter Renée, six, and Kym’s grandson Teddy, two, were among the TV host’s bridal party.

“They were all in the bridal party,” she explained. Emilie was my most important bridesmaid. One of Scott’s ushers was David.

“My Polly was the little bridesmaids’ leader. Renée and my granddaughter Polly served as flower girls, while Teddy served as my page boy.” Some of Kym’s old Cobbles castmates played crucial roles in the lavish event, which was a star-studded occasion.

The couple met through soap star Antony Cotton, who was a bridesmaid for Alison King, who plays Carla Connor.

“Alison King was a bridesmaid because she’s one of my best friends,” Kym explained.

“Jane Danson [as Leanne Battersby], Tristan Gemmill [as Robert Preston], Chris Gascoyne [as Peter Barlow], Sally Ann Matthews [as Jenny Connor], and Ryan Prescott [as Ryan Connor]are among the cast members.”

“And Antony Cotton served as master of ceremonies, therefore he was a member of the bridal party -.”