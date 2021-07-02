Kym Marsh discusses why she enjoys becoming a grandmother and how much she enjoys a big family getaway.

Kym Marsh’s family vacations have always been meaningful to her, and now they’re even better because she can spend them with her adorable little grandson in addition to her children.

Although the 45-yearold former Coronation Street actress has just got engaged, she isn’t planning a romantic getaway with her fiancé Scott Ratcliff, 32, but a staycation with her whole family.

Scott, her two grown children and their partners, her 10-year-old daughter Polly, two-year-old grandson Teddy – and possibly even her own mother and father – will all be on the trip.

“On family vacations, it’s simply a given that we all go together; that hasn’t changed – when we go away, it’s usually all my family,” Marsh, who currently hosts Morning Live on BBC One, explains.

“We went on vacation last year, but Teddy was a tiny baby, so I’m looking forward to this year since I’ll be able to do more things with him now that he’s two. It’ll be nice because he’s walking about and becoming more interested in things in general.”

But, before she leaves, the mother of three spoke with us about all things family…

Are you having fun as a grandmother?

She exclaims, “I totally love it.” “Grandparents remarked, ‘Wait till you have your own grandchild, it’s such a wonderful experience.’ You never think you’ll be able to love anyone as much as you love your children, but it’s a completely new emotion, and it’s the nicest thing ever. I’m having a great time and having the time of my life.”

Because she’s been in a childcare bubble with Teddy for much of the lockdowns, the gorgeous grandmother says she’s been “extremely blessed” to be able to visit him frequently. “It’s been amazing looking after him and taking care of him,” she says. “Obviously, there was a period of time when childcare bubbles weren’t in place and I couldn’t see him, which was difficult,” she says.

Will your father attend despite his recent diagnosis of prostate cancer? (This is a brief piece.)