Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Update: The ‘KUWTK’ Star Is ‘Thrilled’ With Her ‘Cute’ Baby Bump – Report

According to a source, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are excited to give their daughter, Stormi, a sibling soon.

According to People, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, 24, is a few months into her second pregnancy and already has a modest baby bump.

“Kylie is about to give birth in a few months. Her baby bump is adorable. “She’s ecstatic,” one unnamed source told the publication.

“She has wanted to give Stormi a sibling for a long time,” the source stated. She enjoys being a mother. She is overjoyed that she and Travis are expecting their second child. She’s been keeping her pregnancy a secret. She has exclusively spent time with family and close friends.”

Jenner, who hasn’t been seen in public in two months, and the 30-year-old rapper haven’t made any public comments about the pregnancy rumors. However, a source close to the Kylie Cosmetics mogul told E! News that their 3-year-old daughter is already excited to be a big sister.

“Stormi is well aware that a kid is on the way, and she is ecstatic,” the unnamed source claimed. “She’s always asking questions and reaching out to touch Kylie’s stomach, which is adorable.”

Jenner’s family is also assisting her as she navigates her second pregnancy. “Everyone in the family is ecstatic, and they’re all assisting Kylie with her preparations. She’s very much set and is making good use of what she has,” the person stated.

Jenner and Scott “have talked about increasing their family for a time and have always been on the same page with wanting more kids,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

According to Page Six, the Kardashian-Jenner family has been supportive of her rekindling her romance with Scott, who has “gone out of his way to reprove himself for her.”

“They’re doing fantastic. Another unidentified insider told the newspaper, “Kylie’s family is very supportive of her and Travis getting back together, and they all enjoy spending time with him.” “They’ve seen him strive to be the greatest father and partner he can be, and they’ve been impressed by his continued responsible acts and effort.”

Jenner and Scott, who split after two years of dating in October 2019, have not publicly acknowledged that they are back together. However, the two were seen getting intimate on the red carpet of the 72nd Academy Awards in June. Brief News from Washington Newsday.