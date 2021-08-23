Kylie Jenner’s entire family is ecstatic about her second child.

Stormi Webster, three, is looking forward to being a big sister after Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy was confirmed last week.

“Stormi is completely aware that a baby is on the way, and she is ecstatic. It’s incredibly lovely how she’s always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie’s stomach… “Kylie has always wanted to give Stormi a sibling,” a source told E! News, adding that the soon-to-be mother of two is already stocking up on nursery essentials.

Kylie’s mini-me isn’t the only one who is looking forward to the arrival of the new baby. Kylie’s entire Kardashian-Jenner family is assisting her.

“Everyone in the family is ecstatic, and they’re all assisting Kylie with her preparations.

The source told E! News, “She’s basically set and is using a lot of what she has.”

Stormi was born in February 2018 to Kylie and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott. Since then, Kylie has been outspoken about her desire to have a second kid.

“Kylie enjoys being pregnant and had a great time with her last pregnancy away from the spotlight, so she wanted to have a similar experience this time – but it wasn’t the best kept secret. Everybody is ecstatic for her. Last week, a source told ET, “She and Travis are in a wonderful place, and this is something they talked about and truly planned for.”

According to People, the 24-year-old cosmetics billionaire is “a few months along” in her pregnancy and has a lovely belly.

“My friends all pressure me about it,” Kylie stated in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in March 2020. Stormi is adored by them. I’m under a lot of pressure to give her a brother, but there’s no plan in place.”

“I want seven babies down the line, but not right now,” Kylie remarked in an Instagram live conversation with her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou in April 2020.

“Pregnancy isn’t a joke the way it’s set up; it’s a serious thing, and it’s difficult,” she continued. “Right now, I’m not ready for that.”