Kylie Jenner Says She’s ‘Decided To Wait’ To Find Out The Gender Of Baby No. 2 [Video].

While people speculate on the gender of Kylie Jenner’s second child, the model claims she doesn’t know yet.

When questioned about naming her kid, the 24-year-old model told Vogue’s “73 Questions” on Thursday, “Well, we need to find out the gender first.” “So we made the decision to wait.”

When the journalist inquired if she would reveal the baby’s gender, the model quickly said, “No.”

Jenner stated that the “best baby present” is “just anything really sentimental,” and that her “greatest pregnancy cravings” are frozen yogurt and In-N-Out fast food.

The model’s replies were deemed cute by fans.

“The swaying back and forth, the clicking of the teeth, the hair flips, the straight face, the nervousness…,” one individual said.

“Actual video of me doing a presentation”

“She looked nervous and shy in thisss,” another fan remarked. Like she’s not at all relaxed while answering questions and attempting to appear calm u did excellent, kylie, and you’re so cutee.”

Jenner uploaded a selfie with her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, wearing a blue outfit earlier this week, leading admirers to believe she was expecting a boy. The picture shoot was held to promote Kylie’s upcoming Kylie Baby collection.

When she became a mother, she stated, “It was a dream of mine to establish clean, safe, effective, and aware baby care.” “I know we all want the best for our children, so making this line vegan and hypoallergenic was really important to me!”

Stormi taking a bubble bath was uploaded on Kylie Baby’s official Instagram account.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and musician Travis Scott had a daughter together. Her baby collection will include baby conditioner, shampoo, body lotion, and bubble bath, among other items.

Jenner was last seen in August 2020 on the TV miniseries “About Face.”