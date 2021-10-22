Kylie Jenner Posts An Artistic Photograph Of Her Growing Baby Bump

Kylie Jenner’s most seductive baby bump Instagram post yet. The 24-year-old cosmetics mogul shared a hazy photo of her developing baby bulge while lounging in her $36.5-million Holmby Hills property on Thursday.

Jenner and Travis Scott, an eight-time Grammy nominee, announced on Sept. 7 that they were expecting their second child. She has been routinely updating fans on her pregnancy journey through Instagram photographs since announcing her pregnancy.

Her most recent Instagram photo depicts a silhouette of her body running her hand through her hair, with her shadow showing her pregnant figure. With a white love emoji, she captioned her image, “Growing.” With its artsy and gloomy style, her new shot has a distinct vibe than her previous ones.

Jenner has yet to reveal the baby’s gender. However, when she shared a car photo of her blue-laced sneaker on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, she hinted that they might be carrying a boy. She captioned her shot, “Baby blues.” She also posted the first footage of her expecting baby’s lavish nursery, which includes a slide, wall cut-outs, and a built-in ladder, on the same day. In the video, she exclaimed, “This is going to be so great.”

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum also uploaded a selfie on Instagram earlier this month that showed off her baby belly in a red skin-tight bodysuit with red stiletto heels and a trench coat. Fans speculated that she was testing out prospective Halloween outfits ahead of any festivities with her daughter, Stormi, after seeing the snapshot.

Jenner and Travis began dating in 2017 during Coachella. After parting up in 2019, they resumed their romance in May. Scott continues to live in his $23.50 million Brentwood estate despite their reconnection.

On Oct. 7, the 30-year-old rapper-designer was last spotted in public with Jenner and Stormi at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark.