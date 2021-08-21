Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, according to reports.

Multiple sites, including E! News and People, have revealed that the 24-year-old cosmetics mogul and Travis Scott, 30, are expecting their second child together. Stormi, Jenner’s 3-year-old daughter, is the couple’s first child.

“The pair is very eager to have another child and give Stormi a sibling,” a source told Entertainment Tonight, adding, “Kylie and Travis have talked about increasing their family for a long time and have always been on the same page with having more kids.”

Jenner “loves being pregnant” and “enjoyed her last pregnancy away from the spotlight,” according to a second insider.

However, while she hoped to have the same experience as when she was pregnant with her first child, the reality star’s pregnancy “was not the best-kept secret” this time, according to the tipster.

“Everyone is giddy with joy for her. The insider continued, “She and Travis are in a wonderful place, and this is something they talked about and truly prepared for.”

A third insider told ET that the “Highest in the Room” singer had “gone out of his way to apologise to her.”

“They’re doing fantastic. Kylie’s family is ecstatic that she and Travis are back together, and they all love spending time with him,” the source continued. “They’ve seen him strive to be the greatest father and partner he can be, and they’ve been impressed by his continued responsible acts and effort.”

According to Page Six, the Kardashian-Jenner family is also “ecstatic” about the imminent addition to the family.

Since welcoming her daughter in February 2018, the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur has declared her wish to grow her family on numerous occasions, stating that she wants to have a large family.

People reported in 2019 that she told a fan, “I can’t wait to have more babies.” She also stated in a January 2020 YouTube video that she envisions herself “definitely having four kids,” but that she “doesn’t have a schedule to this.”

Jenner also stated in April last year on her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou’s #DoYourPart Instagram Live series, “I want seven kids down the line, but not right now.”

“Pregnancy isn’t a joke; it’s a serious and difficult experience. She went on to say, “I’m not ready for it yet.”

Jenner revealed to her friends urging her to give Stormi a sibling in an interview with Harper's Bazaar for the March 2020 issue. "I have a strong feeling.