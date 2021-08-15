Kylian Mbappe’s deal to Liverpool is a ‘plan,’ with the defender’set to’ leave.

Liverpool kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 3-0 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday night.

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Roberto Firmino all scored as Jurgen Klopp’s side showed they’re ready to contend for the crown this season, despite the media’s dismissal.

With only Ibrahima Konate joining the squad this summer, the Reds have been connected with a number of players as fans wait for more transfer business.

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain

Ian McGarry on the podcast The Transfer Window

Following Lionel Messi’s recent arrival in Paris, Mbappe’s future at PSG remains uncertain.

For some time, Liverpool has been connected with a move for the 22-year-old forward, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Mbappe’s contract with the French giants has not been extended, fueling rumours that he might go on a free transfer.

Real Madrid are still the clear favourites to get him after reports surfaced that they were planning a £120 million approach to entice him away from PSG this summer.

On The Transfer Window podcast, transfer expert Ian McGarry said that the Reds may have a plan in place to sign Mbappe next year when his current contract expires.

“While Liverpool may not be able to afford a transfer cost in the neighborhood of what Chelsea paid for Romelu Lukaku, our knowledge is that they will be able to finance a move for Mbappe under freedom of contract next summer, when his present term with PSG expires,” he said.

“Of course, the pay will be enormous, but Mbappe is interested in moving to Liverpool, something in which Jurgen Klopp plays a key part, given Mbappe’s affection and respect for the German coach.

“We know Real Madrid is interested as well, and he will have that option. However, we have evidence that Liverpool is chasing and that they believe they have a possibility to sign Mbappe for two or three years.” “The summary comes to an end.”