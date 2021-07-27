Kyle Richards of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been admitted to the hospital after being stung by a bee.

Kyle Richards had an unforgettable and terrifying weekend.

On Saturday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was stung by bees many times after accidently running into a hive on her property, she revealed on her Instagram Story.

The 52-year-old actress uploaded security camera footage of herself crying for help while fleeing on her terrace. She afterwards jumped into the pool to escape the swarm of bees surrounding her head while her dogs stared at her.

“I can now chuckle at this video, but what you don’t see is that they (bees) were in my hair and chasing me. My family wasn’t home, and the folks who work for me couldn’t hear me scream for aid for whatever reason. She captioned the video, “My landline wouldn’t dial 911, and my epi pen was malfunctioning, so I couldn’t open.”

She tweeted a selfie of herself wearing an oxygen mask while lying in a hospital bed before the video, saying, “…if you know me at all, you know I am allergic to bees and frightened of them.”

“I tell you this story because I don’t always remember to bring my epi pen with me. I’m also stumped as to why mine didn’t work. It’s critical to go to YouTube and view instructional videos on how to utilize it. Epi pens come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and they all function differently. However, even if you are able to use your epipen, call 911 because they may need to use other medications to help with breathing and other issues,” Richards explained.

An Epinephrine Autoinjector, often known as a “EpiPen,” is a medical device used to treat severe allergic responses induced by food or medications, as well as insect attacks, such as bee stings.

According to Webmd, Epinephrine improves breathing, stimulates the heart, raises blood pressure, reverses hives, and reduces swelling of the face, lips, and throat rapidly.

When bees believe their colony is in danger or feels threatened, they sting.

In her narrative, Richards stated that she intends to have the bees removed from her property as soon as possible. She also expressed gratitude to the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Encino Hospital Medical Center for assisting her in overcoming her “panic attack” and “repeatedly convinced me there were no more bees in my hair,” which she expressed with a smiley emoji.

