Kurt Zouma has joined Everton for £25 million, while Denzel Dumfries has met with the club.

Everton hosts Southampton at Goodison Park a month from today to start off the new Premier League season.

Rafa Benitez will be eager to bolster the Toffees team with just over four weeks until the start of the 2021-22 season, and a number of names have been connected with the Blues.

We take a look at the most recent Everton transfer speculations here…

Denzel Dumfries is a character in the film Denzel Dumfries

Sport Gazette (Gazetta dello Sport) is a sports newspaper published in Italy

According to the Italian daily, Everton will meet with the PSV defender this week to discuss a summer transfer.

The link has persisted for much of the summer, given he plays for the old club of Director of Football Marcel Brands, but it appears the Toffees are finally prepared to make their approach.

In four games for Holland at Euro 2020, Dumfries scored twice and added an assist. That’s not awful for a defender.

Inter were also interested, but the Serie A winners are unwilling to pay his £17 million asking price. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Blues manager Rafa Benitez is eager to complete the deal.

Kurt Zouma (Kurt Zouma)

RMC Sport is a company that specializes in sports.

This summer, Chelsea are willing to sell the Everton target for £25 million.

According to French journalist Loic Tanzi, Zouma spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Goodison Park, but the west London club is not interested in another temporary transfer.

If the Toffees try to reunite with the centre-back, they would face stiff competition from Tottenham and Roma, both of whom are headed by former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho.

Zouma, who will turn 27 in October, will be in his prime years whatever club signs him.

Richarlison

CBS Sports/Fabrizio Romano

Rafa Benitez is hoping to persuade Richarlison to extend his stay at Everton.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Spaniard aims to meet personally with the forward, despite apparent interest from Real Madrid and former manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Richarlison represented Brazil at the Copa America and is expected to do so again at the future Olympic games.

There has been no bid for the attacker, according to Romano, and while Ancelotti ‘loves’ him, he has not made a move to buy him.