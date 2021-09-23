Kurama And Naruto’s Risky Baryon Mode in ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Spoilers

Isshiki Otsutsuki, who is proving to be a dangerous entity for Konohagakure, is at the center of the struggle in another reality. With nothing going in Boruto’s favor, Kurama recommends to Naruto a dangerous plan.

Naruto was gravely injured after his fight with Isshiki in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 217. In addition, Isshiki had Naruto imprisoned in his cube. Kurama arrived out of nowhere and asked Naruto whether he intended to die in his current state.

Naruto explained to him that he was the Hokage, and that protecting Konohagakure and everyone was more important than his own life. He further stated that he will fight until Isshiki’s life is taken away.

Kurama inquired about Naruto’s strategy for dealing with someone of a different strength level. Kurama proposed they adopt the Baryon Mode because he sensed Naruto had no genuine plan in place.

If Naruto uses the Baryon Mode, however, he will perish. Kurama stated that Naruto will die anyway, therefore they should try this form and battle Isshiki.

Abdul Zoldyck, a Twitter user, released a V Jump preview of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 217.

“The Shinobi’s brightness is like a raging fire!! They carry the history of Shinobi with Kurama, burning their life power in the process. Jigen, an Otsutsuki who reborn as an Otsutsuki. He shows his full might by crushing Naruto and the others,” stated the V Jump preview.

The Baryon Mode is also teased in the trailer. “Generating new vitality by putting one’s own life on hold…!! The power of a double-edged blade that extinguishes the opponent’s life!!” continued the tweet.

Yuuko Sanpei plays Boruto Uzumaki, Noriaki Sugiyama plays Sasuke Uchiha, Kokoro Kikuchi plays Sarada Uchiha, Ryuuichi Kijima plays Mitsuki, Junko Takeuchi plays Naruto Uzumaki, Chiharu Sawashiro plays Hiruga, Hidenori Takahashi plays Konohamaru Sarutobi, Shoutarou Morikubo plays Shika

This Sunday, “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 217 will air. The episodes are now available to watch on Crunchyroll.