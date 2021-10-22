Kumail Nanjiani Discusses Dealing With The Fame Of ‘Eternals’ And ‘Star Wars’

According to ScreenRant, Kumail Nanjiani shared his approach for not being “intimidated” while working on large projects like the Marvel film “Eternals” and the “Star Wars” series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

“Well, you simply shrink it in your mind.” You can’t go to the MCU and then to Eternals and say, “Oh my God!” In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I’m portraying a superhero. The 43-year-old Pakistani-American comedian told the site, “This is overwhelming.”

The actor went on to say that all you have to do is put in the effort, and that it doesn’t truly “strike” you until the film’s release date approaches. “Right now,” the actor continued, “it’s really starting to strike me.”

Nanjiani also discussed the upcoming TV series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” which will pick up where 2005’s “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” left off.

“For Star Wars, it was again a job for me, and it was a lot of pleasure,” he told the site. “Ewan McGregor is incredible. But once you’re there, you have to overlook the fact that everything is Star Wars-themed, and you’re dressed as a Star Wars character.” “I don’t allow it to seep into myself, else I get intimidated,” the actor said. He said that he will begin dealing with the fame of this series only after it is out. In the highly anticipated Marvel film, Nanjiani plays a character named Kingo. Angelina Jolie plays Thena, Richard Madden plays Ikaris, Lauren Ridloff plays Makkari, Salma Hayek plays Ajak, and Kit Harington plays Black Knight in the star-studded film.

Nanjiani wore a traditional Indian attire to the premiere of “Eternals” in Los Angeles earlier this week. He posed alongside his co-star, Kit Harington, who was dressed up for the occasion.

The snapshot was released on Marvel Entertainment’s official Twitter account.

The action-adventure is set to hit theaters on November 5th.

On the other side, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is currently in post-production and is set to hit theaters on January 1, 2022. Hayden Christensen, Ewan McGregor, Sung Kang, and Joel Edgerton will also appear in the series.

On a personal front, Nanjiani married Emily V. Gordon, a writer and podcast presenter, in 2007 after dating for a year on and off.