Kristin Davis, star of ‘Sex And The City,’ explains the reboot’s title and addresses Kim Cattrall’s absence.

Kristin Davis opened out about the relaunch of “Sex and the City” and why it’s called something different.

“Sex and the City” was a popular television show that generated two films. Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her BFFs will be back in the revival series “And Just Like That,” and fans will get their wish. Many people, however, are perplexed as to why the new show has an entirely different name.

When she walked the red carpet at the series’ New York City premiere, Davis told Entertainment Tonight, “Our whole goal was that this is the next chapter.” “The only reason it has a different title is because of that.” “We didn’t want people to have the same expectations because it’s obviously a new period, it’s a different show that speaks to now,” she explained. As a result, it’s known as ‘And Just Like That.'” In the series, Davis reprises her role as Charlotte York. Parker will reprise her role as Carrie, and Cynthia Nixon will reprise her role as Miranda Hobbes. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on the program, is not returning. Carrie and her three best friends were the focus of the original series. As a result, Samantha’s absence would be felt by fans. When questioned if viewers would be pleased without Samantha’s powerful, confident, and outspoken personality, Davis preferred to leave the decision to the viewers.

“I’m afraid I can’t speak for the fans. “It’s okay for them to have their own feelings,” Davis said. “I’m quite pleased with how we handled it.” I believe [executive producer and director]Michael Patrick [King] is concerned about treating it with respect, which we have done, and it feels very real to me.” When it came to returning to the series as Charlotte, Davis said it was simple because she had played the character for six seasons on HBO’s “Sex and the City” and in two feature films. Michael Patrick, Davis added, “writes extremely wonderfully for me.” Due of her feud with Parker, Cattrall is reportedly not returning. She turned down roles on “And Just Like That” and in the third installment of “Sex and the City.” Parker had already denied the feud, but Cattrall retaliated in a social media post in 2018.

"Let me be really clear about something. (If I haven't previously stated it) You are not a member of my family. "You are not my buddy," Cattrall commented at the time on Instagram.