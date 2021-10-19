Kristin Chenoweth ‘Changed Her Life,’ Ariana Grande Says.

When Ariana Grande got to work with her mentor Kristin Chenoweth on “The Voice,” she was actually living her dream. Grande talks on the wisdom she once received from her mentor, which transformed her life for the better, in a sneak peek given by Chenoweth.

The “Wicked” star joined Grande on “The Voice” this season as a Battle Rounds advisor for her team, and Grande couldn’t have asked for a greater counsel.

The 28-year-old singer told the lovely story of how the two met backstage at a performance of “Wicked” when she was just ten years old.

Chenoweth said in a touching video she posted to social media on Monday, “She teaches me all the time.” “Shut up!” says the speaker. Ariana retaliated by telling Raquel Trinidad and Hailey Mia, members of her squad, “From watching this woman, I’ve learnt everything I know. You’d propose a joke or a melodic tweak here and there when we were doing Hairspray Live, and ask, ‘Does this add value?’ That completely impacted my life as a performer.” She goes on to say, “Now, when I’m creating or performing music, or if I’m out for a run, I want to make sure it’s valuable and purposeful. That was the turning point in my life. I’ve never seen anything else the same way since. I swear to the Almighty. ‘Does this provide value?’ I’m actually eating my breakfast.” “I didn’t even know @ArianaGrande recalled me saying this!!” Chenoweth tweeted while posting the video. I adore you, my sweetheart. Tonight, the @NBCTheVoice clashes begin! Who is keeping an eye on you? #teamariana #thevoice” A source told ET that the “Thank U, Next” singer has been enjoying her time on “The Voice” so far, despite the “often heartbreaking decisions she has to make as a coach during the Battle Rounds.” The insider went on to say, “She has admired the coaches for a long time, and she and Kelly have developed a close bond. Ariana appreciates that this allows people to understand her abilities beyond singing—a she’s writer, producer, and music expert. [She] is also having a good time and enjoys teasing the instructors.”