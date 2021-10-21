Kristin Cavallari on Jay Cutler’s ‘Toxic’ Relationship: ‘Best Decision’

Kristin Cavallari has opened out about what led her to end her relationship with ex-boyfriend Jay Cutler.

During her interview with “Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe” this week, the 34-year-old television star didn’t hold back, especially when discussing her decision to divorce her 38-year-old ex-husband.

Cavallari claims that after their original divorce, she attempted to restore their marriage. Cutler and she decided to go on a couple of dates in the hopes of reigniting the flame and rekindling their romance, but it did not work out.

“Jay and I did go on a couple dates a long time ago, but we did.” But it was no longer there. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she was quoted as saying, “It wasn’t there for me anymore.”

Instead of rekindling her feelings for Cutler, the dates only served to solidify Cavallari’s decision to end their “toxic” relationship.

“I just decided that I no longer wanted to be in a poisonous relationship and had to end it.” But that’s made it difficult, and it’s made me sit here and rethink it for a few months,” she stated, before adding that after spending time with Cutler following the divorce, she felt she was making the correct decision.

According to E! News, the “Laguna Beach” actress revealed that the whole situation was “such a rollercoaster” for her since, while she regarded ending her relationship with Cutler “the finest decision I’ve ever made,” there were also painful times along the way.

After seven years of marriage, Cavallari filed for divorce from the ex-NFL quarterback in April 2020. Camden Jack, 9 years old, Jaxon Wyatt, 7 years old, and Saylor James, 5 years old, are the children of the previous couple.

The star of “Very Cavallari” recently revealed that her own parents’ divorce influenced how she handled her breakup with her children’s father. She claimed that all she wanted was for her children to be happy, and that divorcing was the best way for their family to move on.

“I don’t want my kids to grow up thinking this is a healthy relationship,” Cavallari told People. “I got to witness my mom [get]remarried and in a decent relationship, so I knew what one was.”