Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler will spend the holidays with their three children.

The 34-year-old “Very Cavallari” star spoke with Us Weekly on Monday to promote her Uncommon James jewelry’s Winter 2 collection. She discussed her co-parenting arrangement with Cutler and their intentions to spend the holidays as a family during the interview.

“It’s all about putting the kids first for me,” she told the publication. “The only thing that matters is the children and what is best for them. That is how I see it. All you have to do now is make the most of it…. Fortunately, we will be able to spend it together, which I am quite glad for.” Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5, are Cutler and Cavallari’s three children. Cavallari claims that inviting the elves over for the holidays is one of their family’s Christmas traditions. The elves will arrive a week before Christmas, and if the children have been good, they will find a gift in their stockings. They’ll get coal if they don’t. On Christmas Eve, she also enjoys preparing Italian food.

“This year, more than ever, I believe everyone is looking forward to returning home and attending holiday parties. And I have a feeling we’ll be dressing up even more than we usually would. As a result, we have some glitz and shine that we don’t often have “she continued.

When it came to parenting, the “Laguna Beach” alum stated she had “serious chats” with her children about “real-life lessons.” The author of “True Roots” admitted that she missed baby cuddles and charming little toddlers at home, but she also enjoys their current stage. “They are individuals in their own right. They’re really coming into their own, which is incredibly thrilling “said the mother of three children.

Last year, Cavallari and Cutler spent Thanksgiving together. In a previous interview, when promoting her cookbook “True Comfort,” the reality star expressed excitement for the event and expressed gratitude that, despite their divorce, they were able to work things out for their children.

“Even though we’re in the middle of a divorce, I’m glad we’re able to spend it together and have these chats. So I’m grateful for where we’re at right now “At the time, she told Us Weekly.

Cavallari and Cutler confirmed their breakup in April 2020, ten years after they first met. They're still there.