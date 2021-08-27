Kristen Stewart’s Net Worth: The Princess Diana actress is Netflix’s highest-paid LGBTQ star.

Kristen Stewart is best known for playing Bella Swan in the “Twilight” film franchise. After the franchise ended, the actress proceeded to build a name for herself, and she is now set to play the late Princess Diana in the highly awaited film “Spencer.”

With films including “Panic Room,” “American Ultra,” and the whole “Twilight” saga, Stewart is the highest-earning LGBTQ performer on Netflix. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stewart’s accomplishment in Hollywood has earned her a net worth of $70 million.

Her net worth dwarfs that of other LGBTQ Netflix stars like RuPaul and Gillian Anderson. The presenter of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is reported to be worth $60 million, whereas Anderson, the star of “The X-Files,” is worth $40 million.

The immense net worth of the “Twilight” star is mostly owing to the success of the film adaption. In 2008, Stewart was paid barely $2 million for his first picture. However, the two-part finale of the film series became big box office hits in 2011 and 2012.

According to Vulture, Stewart was paid $25 million for the final installment of the franchise, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2,” and received an additional 7.5 percent of the box office. Stewart received additional $9.5 million in the same year for her role as Snow White in the film “Snow White and the Huntsman.”

Despite her enormous wealth, Stewart has avoided making many lucrative real estate investments. She did, however, spend a significant amount of money in 2012 when she purchased a home in Los Feliz for over $2.2 million. The mansion had four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms and was 3,361 square feet. A veranda, a swimming pool with a spa, a fire pit, and terraced gardens adorned the home’s outside.

She bought another $4.8 million home in Malibu in 2013. The home was a 6,000-square-foot house that she later offered on the market in September 2020 for $9.5 million.

Stewart’s newest film, “Spencer,” has debuted its first official teaser trailer, which depicts the actress as the legendary monarch. Despite early complaints following the announcement of the film’s casting, Stewart’s amazing performance in the teaser is proving all detractors wrong.

The film will be released on November 5, 2021.