Kristen Stewart seems unconcerned with the Oscar buzz around the Princess Diana film ‘Spencer.’

Kristen Stewart is opening up about the Oscar buzz that her portrayal of Princess Diana in “Spencer” garnered.

The “Twilight” star said she doesn’t care if her performance in “Spencer” gets an Academy Award nomination or win during an appearance on “Variety’s Award Circuit” podcast on Friday.

According to Us Weekly, she said, “I don’t give a s—t.” “The Academy Awards are a hoot. There are so many amazing films and performances that go unnoticed. It obviously indicates something about where we are as a collective presence, such as what we’re looking at and caring about.” She went on to say, “I am incredibly grateful that something I was a part of has sparked such a wide debate. We don’t make films so that we can’t connect with one another. It is undeniably resonant with her. It just won’t stop ringing in my ears… It’s great that people are talking about it to such a degree.” Stewart is the most recent actress to play the late Princess of Wales, who died in a vehicle accident in 1997. “Spencer,” directed by Pablo Larran, tells the story of Princess Diana’s decision to divorce Prince Charles in December 1991.

Stewart researched all the information and watched all the interviews she could get her hands on in preparation for the job, earlier told the BBC that she read all the material and watched all the interviews she could get her hands on. The actress also admitted to watching “The Crown” on Netflix and “every version of interpretation.” Despite this, Stewart admitted to having temporomandibular joint disease and being unable to open her jaw for two weeks prior to filming because she was so frightened about playing the late princess. Larrain reportedly calmed her worries by telling her to “trust the process” and rely on her role preparations.

While many critics praised the actress’ performance, Stewart Pearce, Princess Diana’s former vocal coach, told Us Weekly that Stewart’s frenetic energy was distracting when she represented the late princess, who was known for her grace and elegance.

“Spencer’s” characterization and storyline, as well as Stewart’s performance, had “nothing to do with Princess Diana,” according to Pearce.

On the other hand, the late princess’ former bodyguard Ken Wharfe told People earlier this month that “of all the people who have played Diana over the previous 10 years,” Stewart’s portrayal was “the closest.”

“She perfected her characteristics,” he added, noting that Stewart’s sprinting in one scene was “very, very Diana.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.