Kristen Stewart Has a Fiancée: Who Is Dylan Meyer?

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are engaged after two years of dating, the BAFTA award-winning actress announced Tuesday.

“We’re getting married, and we’re completely going to do it,” says the couple. On SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” the “Spencer” star revealed that Meyer was the one who proposed. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I guess I outlined exactly what I wanted, and she delivered. It’s official: we’re getting married.” Meyer and the “Twilight” actress, 31, met on a movie set eight years ago, but they reconnected six years later and began dating. Following Stewart’s breakup from model Stella Maxwell, they were first seen kissing on a New York City stoop in August 2019. The couple announced their relationship in an Instagram post on Meyer’s page in October 2019, and the “Charlie’s Angels” star stated she was ready to propose to Meyer by November of that year.

Meyer is a writer who has contributed to TV episodes and films such as “Moxie,” “XOXO,” “Miss 2059,” and “Rock Bottom,” among others, according to her IMDb page. Meyer has also produced, directed, and appeared in productions. One of her acting assignments was a guest appearance on “Homemade” alongside her now-fiancée.

When the couple was photographed out walking with rings on their left fingers in July 2021, suspicions that they were engaged emerged online, but the reports were never substantiated. The couple has finally made their engagement official after spending the entire quarantine together.