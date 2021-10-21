Kristen Stewart Discusses Playing ‘The Joker’ Following a Social Media Campaign [Video].

Kristen Stewart has responded to the internet’s unrelenting campaign for her to play The Joker in DC’s next “Batman” film, which stars her ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson.

The actress acknowledged that it had already “been done so beautifully,” but she does not want to pass up the chance entirely.

The “Twilight” actress told Variety on Wednesday that she “loves the vibe behind” the suggestion, but that “it’s actually been done so brilliantly.”

“I feel like we don’t traipse over,” she told the magazine, “but I appreciate that enthusiasm.” “Let’s think of something else. I’m up with playing a weird, terrifying character.” Despite the fact that she doesn’t want to fully reject a potential offer if it comes her way, the actress stated that she wants to try something new instead. “Not ‘no,’ but certainly not the happiest I’ve ever been. Let’s try something fresh, shall we? “she continued.

On the same day, a fan turned to Twitter to post the interview clip and thank the interviewer.

“[The Joker] has actually been done so brilliantly,” the actress said to the fan. “Not by Kristen Stewart…” said the interviewer, adding, “I love this dude.” Netizens expressed their displeasure in the comments area.

One person commented that it is disrespectful to The Joker figure, adding that the notion is “awful.” Another person complimented the actress on how well she handled herself during the interview, saying, “Even when they’re pressing, they’re so gracious and polite. I’d like to see it.” Several actors have played the Joker on screen over the years, notably Cesar Romero in 1966 and Jack Nicholson in 1989. In reality, Heath Ledger’s performance as the Clown Prince of Crime in 2008’s “The Dark Knight” earned him a posthumous Oscar nomination.

On the employment front, the 31-year-old actress will next be seen in “Spencer,” a historical drama based on Princess Diana’s life. The film is directed by Pablo Larran and will be released on November 5th.

Stewart will also appear in David Cronenberg’s next horror sci-fi film “Crimes of the Future.” The film is now under post-production and will be released in 2022.