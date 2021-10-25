Kristen Stewart claims that in her career, she has only made “five really good films.”

Kristen Stewart isn’t a big admirer of a lot of the projects she’s been in.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 31-year-old actress stated that she only loved a few of the dozens of films she has worked on over her career. She rose to fame for her role in the “Twilight” film series.

Stewart said, “It’s a complete crapshoot.” “Out of 45 or 50 films, I’ve probably created five really good ones. Those that make me think, ‘Wow, that person created a stunning piece of work from top to bottom!'” “Clouds of Sils Maria” and “Personal Shopper,” directed by Olivier Assayas, are among Stewart’s favorites. “I’d have to check my credit history. They are, however, few and far between “The star kept going.

Stewart stated that she had “only regretted saying yes to a couple of films” and that she has “no regrets about the experience of making most of the films.” However, the actress claims that it wasn’t because of the outcome, but because “it wasn’t fun.”

“The worst is when you’re in the middle of something and you know that not only is it going to be a poor movie, but we’re all bracing for the conclusion,” she continued.

Stewart refused to name the films that made her feel that way, claiming that she was not a “mean person” who would “call people out in public.”

Stewart will next be seen in the film “Spencer,” in which she plays Princess Diana, who died in 1997.

She acknowledged in a recent interview with the Daily Mail that she had one regret about her role in the Pablo Larran film, which was that she didn’t get enough screen time “I’m not yet a mother. It’s the only aspect of playing her that makes me feel betrayed.” Stewart recently told Entertainment Tonight that she is now more choosy in her film choices. While the actress claimed she enjoyed being “very consciously the opposite of precious” when it came to project selection, she added she’ll “be a little more careful” in the future.

“I believe I have a better sense of what will be beneficial for me personally as an experience, if not necessarily what will prosper in the world,” she remarked.

On Sept. 3, four days after Princess Diana’s death anniversary, “Spencer” premiered at the Venice Film Festival. The film has garnered a lot of hype, and some critics have already predicted that Stewart will receive an Oscar nomination.

Stewart expressed her anxiety in a prior interview with BBC News.