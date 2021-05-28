Kristen Bell’s Age When She Narrated the Original vs. the Reboot of ‘Gossip Girl’

Kristen Bell’s voice is frequently remembered among Gossip Girl fans. She’ll reprise her role as narrator in the sequel series, which will premiere on HBO Max in July 2021. What was Bell’s age when the original aired, and what is her age now? Find out more about her character in the show.

The first season of ‘Gossip Girl’ aired in 2007.

On the newly formed CW network, Gossip Girl premiered in September 2007. The film starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, and Penn Badgely as pupils at an Upper East Side prep school. Dan Humphrey of Badgely is an outlier from Brooklyn who joins the other privileged teenagers.

The series has been a network mainstay over the years. The characters matured, graduating from high school and pursuing higher education and employment. Simultaneously, they were being watched by the mysterious Gossip Girl, who was exposing their every secret. The eventual reveal, as narrated by Bell, showed Dan as the illusive identity.

After ‘Veronica Mars,’ Kristen Bell was cast.

Bell knew the CW’s upper management before she was cast. Veronica Mars, on which she starred, was canceled by the network months before Gossip Girl premiered. Despite her disappointment at losing the famous three-season series, the actor used her contacts to land the role of Gossip Girl at the age of 26.

Bell told Variety in 2019 that she landed the position because Veronica Mars on the CW had just been canceled. “I contacted Dawn Ostroff, the studio’s manager at the time, and told her, ‘So I’m out of job.’ On this teen show, you have a V.O. [voiceover job]. Is it okay if I just do it?’ ‘Yeah, let me pitch it!’ she replied.

She’ll be back in the sequel series.