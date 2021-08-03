Kristen Bell is busted by Dax Shepard for leaving toilet paper on the seat [VIDEO]

Kristen Bell was nabbed by Dax Shepard for leaving toilet paper on the toilet seat after using the restroom. The actress’ answer, interestingly, reveals a lot about how she feels about bathroom breaks.

The duo taped their entire conversation in three separate films, which Bell, 41, shared with her 14.8 million Instagram followers on Monday.

In the first scene, the 46-year-old actor can be seen leaving some used tissue paper on the toilet seat. “What was the intention?” he could be heard asking Bell in the background.

“Was it in the toilet bowl or the trash can?” he said, “because now that I have to finish the chore you started, I just want to make sure I do it right.”

As she flung the tissue paper into the toilet, the actress exclaimed, “Obviously, I didn’t care.”

“That’s good to know,” the actor joked. And that’s where it’s meant to go in the future, too?”

“It was dark in here,” the star of “The Good Place” sought to explain.

“It’s dark in here a lot evidently because that happens, I don’t know, four, five days a week,” Shepard said instantly.

Bell then expressed her thoughts about peeing. “Peeing is such a waste of time, so when I’m in there, all I want to do is get out as soon as possible and get it over with.”

“And you just let the toilet paper go wherever it goes?” Shepard could be heard saying in the background.

“You can image how many times I saw that before I decided to say something,” Shepard concluded in the last footage. After that, Bell swiftly apologized.

Bell said in the caption of the photo, “I got busted by @daxshepard.” Peeing, on the other hand, is a waste of time, and I stand by that statement.”

A number of people expressed their support for the actress in the comments section.

Jen Pastiloff, an author, remarked, “I despise peeing and try to avoid it as much as possible—same with getting gas.”

“Dude!!! Peeing is ridiculously overrated!! I’ve been there. “I’ve already done that,” a fan commented.

Meanwhile, several internet users applauded the couple’s bond.

“I don’t want it if my relationship isn’t going to be like this,” one fan said.

Delta, 6, and Lincoln, 8, are the actress’s children with Shepard. In 2013, the couple married.

On the job front, the actress will star in the comedy film “Queenpins,” which will hit theaters on August 26.

On the other hand, Shepard recently lent his. Brief News from Washington Newsday.