Kristen Bell and Katie Lowes bond over their husbands’ support during their breastfeeding struggles.

Kristen Bell and Katie Lowes’ spouses are more than willing to assist women with any nursing issues.

Bell recently told Lowes about the time her husband Dax Shepard had to nurse out clogs she encountered while breastfeeding on her Daytime Emmy Award-nominated series “Momsplaining with Kristen Bell.”

“I told my husband, ‘I really need you to suck this out,'” Bell, who has two kids with Shepard, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, said in 2018.

“We could talk about it, or we could be strange about it, or you could just nurse.’ He took it out of his pocket. He was holding a cup in his hand. I’ve never been more in love in my life than when he was taking out and spitting into this cup.” In a new episode of “Momsplaining,” the 41-year-old “Good Place” actor discussed the strategy with Lowes, 40, three years later. In an exclusive People video, the “Frozen” star reaffirmed the method’s utility, telling Lowes, “It works!” “I understand. I asked my husband, and to be honest, Adam has never had to nurse a clog out, but he has repeatedly stated, ‘I would do it,’ “Lowes and her husband Adam Shapiro have a daughter Vera Fay, who will be one month old next month, and a son Albee, who is four years old.

“Because that’s my boy right there!” says the narrator. Bell reacted.

Lowes also explained why she initially considered breastfeeding to be more painful than giving delivery. “Great” breastfeeding nipples, according to the “Scandal” actress, resemble “bottle tops,” but hers are inverted, which she describes as “an awful horror.” “The most painful part is that they have to suck and pull it out. It was far worse than delivery “Lowes admitted as much.

Bell and her husband made headlines in August when they entered Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s swimming debate. On “The View,” she stated that she and Shepard wait for “the odor” to indicate when it’s time to bathe their kids.

Bell remarked, "I'm a big admirer of waiting for the odor." "When you get a smell of something, it's biology's way of telling you that you need to clean it up. There's a warning sign. It's just bacteria, really; once you get bacteria, you have to get in the tub or shower." Bell later said that one of the reasons they do so is because they wish to contribute to environmental protection by just using.