Kris Wu of EXO refutes allegations of date rape and sex with ‘underage girls.’

Kris Wu, a former member of the South Korean boy band EXO, is accused of rapping a pupil and seducing numerous other underage girls into having sex with him.

The 30-year-old Chinese-Canadian music artist, whose real name is Wu Yi Fan, was accused of date-rapping Du Meizhu, a 19-year-old university student, when she was 17. Wu also allegedly used booze and promises of stardom to entice at least seven more girls under the age of 18 into sexual interactions, according to Du.

In an interview with Chinese news portal NetEase Sunday, Du said two of the victims were “still children who don’t want their lives to be disrupted but wish to see [Wu] punished.” In China, the legal age of consent is 14.

Du, a 17-year-old acting major, claimed she was dragged to Wu’s house for a casting interview, where she was given wine and barred from leaving.

“I was knocked out quickly. I was on Wu’s bed when I awoke,” Du told NetEase, adding that the singer-actor apparently did not wear a condom.

Du believed they were dating exclusively at the time, but Wu began to ignore her after a few months.

According to the BBC, she said Wu paid her 500,000 yuan ($77,130) to “stay quiet,” but she said she returned the money and was prepared to face legal action.

Wu allegedly paid other ladies he had slept with to introduce him to new girls, according to the university student. Since Du went public with her charges, several more women who had similar experiences with Wu have come out to her.

According to the BBC article, Wu’s management has disputed the charges and accused Du of manufacturing the story.

Wu posted on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo Monday, “I didn’t answer previously because I didn’t want to interfere with legal proceedings… but I can no longer bear it.”

“I only met Miss Du once at a friend’s get-together, and I didn’t bribe her with booze…

He stated, “I have never ‘coerced women into sex’ or engaged in ‘date rape,'” adding that he has no sex with young girls.

Wu’s studio announced that it had taken legal action against Du as a result of the allegations.

Following the allegations, several firms have cut relations with Wu, including Chinese skincare brand Kans, music streaming platform Yunting, and detergent maker Libai.

Porsche, Lancôme, the German brand Tempo, the culinary brand Master Kong, and the platform Tencent Video have also called it quits.