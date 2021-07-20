Kris Wu Net Worth: How Much Money Does Kris Wu Have?

Wu Yi Fan, professionally known as Kris Wu, is a former member of the internationally renowned South Korean boy band EXO and its Chinese subgroup EXO-M. This is the estimated net worth of the Chinese-Canadian celebrity.

Wu created a name for himself in the music industry as one of the initial members of the boy band in 2012. Wu, however, terminated his contract with SM Entertainment in 2014 and embarked on a solo career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the K-Pop artist has amassed a net worth of $9 million from his numerous ventures, including acting.

Following his departure from EXO, Wu gained success in the film industry, appearing in episodes such as “Happy Camp,” “After School Club,” “Weekly Idol,” “Cool Kiz on the Block,” and “Day Day Up.” Wu got a Sohu Fashion Award for Asian Fashion Icon of the Year and a Sina 15th Anniversary Award for Outstanding Youth Award the same year he quit the boy band.

Wu debuted in the film industry in 2015, when he joined the casts of “Somewhere Only We Know” and “Mr. Six.” The next year, he continued his acting career with “The Mermaid,” China’s highest-grossing picture of all time, as well as the 2017 films “Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back” and “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” all of which helped him gain fame and popularity.

Wu’s first album, “Antares,” was released in 2018 in collaboration with Universal Music Group. According to the South China Morning Post, the album debuted at No. 100 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Wu is now facing sexual assault claims, including recruiting teenage females for sex, despite his recent increase in fame. According to the Global Times, several firms having endorsement relationships with the musician have decided to cut ties with him, including luxury auto brand Porsche, French beauty brand Lancôme, German brand Tempo, and food brand Master Kong.

The allegations were made by Du Meizhu, a 19-year-old woman who claimed to have been Wu’s girlfriend. She claims the former EXO member enticed her into his home two years ago by claiming she was going to an audition. “I was knocked out quickly. In a July 18 interview with the New York Post, Du said, “When I woke up again, I was on Wu’s bed.”