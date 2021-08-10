Kris Wu, a K-pop star, allegedly drugged and raped a woman in Los Angeles, adding her to a list of 24 other victims.

Kris Wu, the 30-year-old former EXO member, has been accused of drugging and raping a woman in Los Angeles, adding to the more than two dozen other charges against him.

According to The Straits Times, the unnamed woman said she was sexually attacked at a drinking party held by the singer-actor, whose real name is Wu Yi Fan.

Wu’s assistant had invited the claimed victim to the “awkward” meeting. According to a report in The Times of India, girls were allegedly requested to hand over their cellphones to prevent them from capturing images and videos.

Attendees at the gathering were said to be holding what seemed to be Viagra or other drugs while taking turns singing freestyle.

The woman claimed she became unconscious after drinking too much and only discovered she had been sexually assaulted after regaining consciousness.

The exact date and location of the alleged sexual assault are unknown.

Jing Wan of Los Angeles is the woman’s lawyer. According to a story in The Times of India, the law company Kingswood Law said that Wu’s method of “selecting concubines” among overseas students was a well-kept secret.

According to The Straits Times, more than 24 Chinese women have come forward with similar allegations of being given alcohol and then pressured to have sex with, or sexually assaulted by, Wu.

Chinese police announced Wu’s detainment on suspicion of rape on July 31 following the initial accusation by 19-year-old student Du Meizhu, who alleged he raped her when she was 17.

The accuser, who lives in the United States, said she kept quiet until now because she was afraid of being abused by the public after Du faced reaction from netizens over her charges, according to The Times of India. She also expressed concern about not being taken seriously owing to a lack of evidence.

Wu has refuted all charges and stated repeatedly on social media that he is innocent.

On July 19, Wu said, “I only met Miss Du once at a friend’s event, I didn’t ply her with wine… I have never “coerced women into sex” or engaged in “date rape,” adding that he does not sleep with underage females.”

Wu’s lawyers are suing Du for defamation as a result of the charges, and the university student is suing Wu as well.

Following the allegations against Wu, various brands, including Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, L’Oréal Men, and Porsche, have suspended their collaborations with him.