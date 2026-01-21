‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Breaks Streaming Records with 482M Views in 2025

Netflix’s biannual Engagement Report has revealed that the musical animated adventure *KPop Demon Hunters* shattered records in 2025, drawing a staggering 481.6 million views in the second half of the year. This places the South Korean-inspired film as the most-watched title in Netflix’s history, far surpassing other major releases.

Breaking Streaming Milestones

Released on June 20, 2025, *KPop Demon Hunters*, produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, topped Netflix’s viewership charts, drawing far more attention than previous blockbusters. It outpaced *Happy Gilmore 2*—starring Adam Sandler, which ranked second with 135 million views after its July 25 debut. Coming in third was *Frankenstein*, the Oscar contender from Guillermo del Toro, which accumulated an impressive 98 million views, despite releasing later in the year on November 7.

Other notable contenders included *A House of Dynamite*, directed by Kathryn Bigelow, which made an impressive debut on October 24 with 76 million views, and *The Thursday Murder Club*, which rounded out the top ten with 69 million views, coming in eighth place. *The Great Flood*, a South Korean disaster movie, held the title of the highest-ranking non-English-language film, securing tenth place with 66.1 million views since its December 19 release.

The report also highlighted the international appeal of films, with titles such as the Brazilian family film *Caramelo* and Norwegian sequel *Troll 2* garnering 52.9 million and 43.7 million views respectively. Indonesian horror flick *The Elixir* also earned a strong 22.7 million views, landing at number 59 on the list.

Oscar hopefuls also had a strong showing, with *Frankenstein* leading the pack. The shortlisted documentary *The Perfect Neighbor*, released on October 17, garnered 49 million views, while *Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery* drew 56.3 million views following its December 12 debut.

Top TV Shows on Netflix

In television, *Wednesday* season two led with 123.9 million views, premiering on August 6. Close behind was the fifth season of *Stranger Things*, which debuted later on November 26 but still secured second place with 94 million views. Combined, all five seasons of *Stranger Things* reached a remarkable 275 million views.

Netflix subscribers watched a total of 96 billion hours in the second half of 2025, reflecting a 2% year-on-year increase, with an additional 1.5 billion hours streamed compared to the same period in 2024. The streaming giant calculates views by dividing total hours viewed by the runtime of the content, underscoring the massive engagement with its 2025 lineup.