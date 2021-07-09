Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend, a drummer, teaches her daughter how to play the drums.

Penelope Scotland, Kourtney Kardashian’s baby girl, turned nine on Thursday, and she appears to be destined for a future in music.

The oldest Kardashian sister shared a photo and video clips of the birthday child posing and playing with her new drum kit, which was given to her by her mother’s boyfriend, Travis Barker, in an Instagram post.

“Happy birthday, sweetheart! My very favorite gal on the planet. I am ecstatic and honored to be your mother. I can’t believe you’re nine years old. Kourtney, 42, captioned her image, “My life is sooooo much better because of you.”

The Blink-182 drummer was shown in the videos instructing Penelope how to play the guitar.

Penelope was photographed smiling in front of a pink children’s drum kit that was monogrammed with her name on the front of the instrument. The little drum set was placed on a blush pink fur rug that matched.

Travis is seen sipping coffee and drumming on the cymbals while Penelope plays the drums in the second slide of the post.

The final slide depicts Travis instructing Penelope on how to perform a drum roll and telling her, “That’s nice.” You’re a bright kid.”

People stated that Travis reacted to the drum roll by remarking, “Yeah, it’s hard to get between these two,” as he pointed to the various portions of the drum.

He also uploaded a video of Penelope starting to play while her mother, Kourtney, laughs with her. “Congratulations on your birthday, Penelope!!!!” Travis used a party hat emoji in his Instagram Story caption.

The video clip was also published to Poosh’s Instagram Story, where it was accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Kourtney and Scott Disick’s kid also received birthday greetings from her grandmother and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

“Happy birthday, Penelope, my adorable granddaughter!” “You are the brightest light, the smartest girl, the most amazing chef, an incredible musician, the most creative at planning special events and surprises, the most thoughtful granddaughter, amazing daughter, sister, cousin and niece, and you make every single day I am with you very special!” Kris Jenner captioned the photo.

Khloe and Kim, the birthday girl’s aunts, also wished her well.

Kourtney and Travis first revealed they were dating in January, and they’ve been open about it since then.